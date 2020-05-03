I am writing to endorse Caleb Hinkle in Belgrade’s HD68. The reason I am endorsing him rather than the incumbent, Bruce Grubbs, is that I believe when our representatives go to Helena, they are to represent their constituents. Unfortunately, Bruce has not done that.
Bruce is one of the members in the Republican Party that helped Gov. Bullock further his liberal agenda. When his district and the state of Montana voted against Medicaid expansion, Bruce voted for it.
He is also the only Republican to vote against SB354, the “Baby Born Alive Act that would have protected a newborn’s life in botch abortion as well as voting against the “Personhood Amendment” defining a child in the mother’s womb as a person. Sad beyond measure!
We have a great candidate, Caleb Hinkle, with conservative values running for HD68. Caleb served in the Army National Guard as well as having political experience working for our Montana congressman.
Caleb does have the values which are representative of myself and our family and I believe will vote according to those values. I hope you will join me in voting for Caleb Hinkle.
