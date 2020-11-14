With Mr. Certalic at the helm of the Bozeman High School band and orchestra programs we all should enjoy the medicine his program provides to our students, and our community. On Nov. 5, I had the pleasure of attending and watching my daughter play in the BHS symphony orchestra performance. This was the first time that this group has practiced, let alone performed together, all in a new facility, albeit with fantastic acoustics.
These kids have an immense amount on their mental and physical plates during non-pandemic times, add a pandemic to the mix, uncertainty in their school schedules, not seeing half or more of their classmates on a regular basis, social distancing, masks, etc. I will not pretend to know the exhaustive list of what the high schoolers in our community deal with.
What I do know is that the young men and women who made beautiful music the other evening did so because their leadership showed them the way. He showed up as he has in years past with his tuxedo tails, not knowing if there would be much of a live or online audience. He showed our students the way of grace, respect, and some humble humor. I sincerely hope that it is Mr. Certalic’s leadership during their high school years that is more memorable and certainly more influential than the names on any ballot. Thank you.
