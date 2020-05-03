Benefits of unemployment are beginning to outweigh those of being employed. Most essential workers make less than $15/hour in jobs that put them in daily contact with potential carriers of COVID-19, putting themselves and their families at risk.
The $600 bonus unemployment is more money than these employees make in a 40-hour work week, making the temptation to request furlough irresistible for many essential workers. This includes workers at grocery stores, fast food restaurants, gas stations, hardware stores, food delivery services (e.g. grubhub and doordash) and more. The stores that allow customers inside are now required to do twice the amount of work in the same amount of time.
Many workers will spend their days constantly cleaning door handles, counters, shopping carts and baskets trying to do everything they can to protect their health as well as anybody coming into the stores.
However, this does not guarantee immunity from COVID-19, workers will put in hours and hours of cleaning but it only takes one person not being careful, not washing their hands, not wearing facial coverings, licking their fingers to count money to pay for groceries, or bringing their entire family into the store to buy one item.
As an essential worker, I would love to stay at home where I know I am safe and bring home additional money, but I know the importance of the work I do. On April 7, the Senate proposed a Heroes Fund to try to give back to essential workers. The goal of the Heroes Fund is to encourage people to continue serving on the front line during this pandemic. The Heroes Fund will provide recruitment incentive funds to help employers attract potential candidates, retain essential workers, and assist the families of those who died while working in these roles.
