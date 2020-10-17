On August 24 the Montana Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that said members of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) illegally discriminated against renewable energy development when they chose not to follow law set under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act.
For too long the PSC has been subservient to the utility industry that it’s supposed to oversee. As a result, many Montana businesses have been denied the chance to grow and to develop non-polluting electric generation technologies. This ruling is a significant advancement for the renewable energy business in Montana.
It’s time to overhaul the PSC and elect members like Tom Woods who will represent the best interest of Montanans and Montana businesses rather than the narrow monopolistic interest of the utility industry.
Woods has a solid track record from his time in the Legislature for standing up to special interests and working for the benefit of Montanans. He’ll do the same on the PSC as the representative for district three. When you vote, help elect Tom Woods to the Public Service Commission, district three, and help Montanans take back control of the PSC.
