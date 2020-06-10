To the couple that parked their helicopter on wilderness, I do not accept your apology written by a public relations firm you hired.
You knew exactly where you were. Looking at a map, there is nothing but wilderness of both sides of the South Fork of the Flathead for miles. You should lose your pilot's license and fishing license in Montana for life. Sadly, you of just two of the many entitles people moving here and flaunting the laws like Troy Downing. And who camps with a helicopter anyway?
