We are faced with a growing COVID-19 crisis in Montana. There are actions we can take to minimize the impact of covid spread, but many chose to not follow the recommendations of health care experts. As a result, we put ourselves, our families, friends, neighbors, local businesses, and most importantly our vital health care workers in extreme danger.
Regardless of your political affiliation, it is reprehensible that there is even a deliberation about wearing vs. not wearing a mask in public. We want individuals to be employed, businesses to operate, and a health care system to be ready to care for us, but when we don’t wear masks in public, we jeopardize all these things and tell individuals their lives don’t matter. So much for the Golden Rule and believing in being my brother’s keeper. Mere words that now appear meaningless.
There is nothing in the written Constitution that explicitly guarantees the right to, say, wear a hat or own a pet. Yet these and countless other liberties are generally upheld by our government absent compelling reasons for their abridgment. The key phrase is “absent compelling reasons for their abridgment.”
The Gallatin County Health Department has the authority and right to abridge what individuals believe to be their “right” to not wear a mask in public. Why, because in taking this action, the Gallatin County Health Department is acting to protect the health and well-being of its citizens in general. The role and responsibility of the Gallatin County Health Department is to create plans, develop policies, and enforce laws and regulations that promote, support, and protect the health and safety of our communities.
Let’s support the Gallatin County Health Department in taking strong action to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
