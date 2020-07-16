I am writing this as an open letter, to urge the board of health, to refrain from implementing a mask mandate.
I realize that everyone has probably heard every reason under the sun, for, and against the wearing of masks. (Even the esteemed Dr. Fauci has gone back and on this.) Therefore, I won’t bore you with most of my own reasons. I feel that the evidence that masks work is at best weak, such as the relative ineffectiveness of cloth masks as well as masks that don’t fit properly.
Both of these problems could not be corrected without enforcement and government overreach. That being said, this overreach would just be an extension of the overreach of implementing a mask mandate at all. I feel it should be the choice of the businesses and those who patronize those businesses, whether, or not to require or encourage mask use on their premises, and by extension, whether or not customers choose to patronize a given business.
Government should not possess the authority to require, or enforce such a mandate.
