It feels as though the interests of Montana State University are in opposition to the interests of our community. At the end of April, Waded Cruzado planned to “open our campus for the fall semester and to offer face-to-face course delivery” with the caveat that they would only change plans “should health official[s] mandate it.”
In mid-June, MSU Bozeman released its plan for reopening the campus to 16,500 students and reassured them they would have a largely face-to-face college experience. This plan recommended, but did not require, students, faculty and most employees to wear cloth face masks. Residence halls would remain mostly double occupancy. Tracy Ellig said “there is no guarantee anywhere in society that other people aren’t carrying the virus. It is a risk we are all living with.” After Bullock mandated facemasks in July, MSU changed its stance on masks, but not on double occupancy dorms (students being the new “family unit”).
Enrollment at MSU has grown about 25% over a decade. What does this mean for the year-round residents of Bozeman? It has certainly exacerbated the exponential rise in cost of housing. It appears it is now going to significantly increase our community’s risk of viral spread. It is challenging enough for our local school systems and parents to navigate the return to school model. I find it appalling that we are allowing our state university to put tuition maximization ahead of community safety.
There are additional statistics to ponder. In 2018 the four-year graduation rate was 29% and six-year graduation rate was 55%. Waded Cruzado’s annual salary is $476,000. What are the priorities of our state university? Certainly not the health and well-being of Bozeman families.
