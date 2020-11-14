I would like to suggest you correct your headlines on Nov. 7 from Trump demonstrators to President Trump patriots gathering to support him.
I believe your last article called a Trump car rally a “confrontation” with a small group protesting the gathering. No confrontation, no violence. Stop feeding the MSM narrative. Trump supporters believe in limited government, abide by the Constitution, live and let live and support Donald J. Trump to lead another four years of prosperity. (Minus covid, which took over the world.)
