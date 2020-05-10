I am very appreciative of any person who decides to serve our communities and run for political office. As a physician, I feel it is my duty to assist our neighbors, families, and communities in staying safe and healthy. As a result, I would like to be sure voters understand that Jennifer Carlson (HD69) was in favor of three anti-vaccination bills presented last legislative session which, thankfully, failed.
The movement against vaccines threatens the health of Montanans. Immunizations are the most effective health intervention that we as a society can make. Many of us have forgotten the days where children routinely died of infectious diseases such as measles, polio and diphtheria.
Now, as we are faced with COVID-19, we have seen a decline in the number of children immunized because of caregiver fear in coming to the doctor. As a result of these declining immunization rates, children may have to face outbreaks of potentially deadly vaccine-preventable illnesses, some much more serious to children than COVID-19. A vaccine-preventable disease outbreak during a global pandemic would be a public health crisis adding needless morbidity and mortality to a health system already stretched thin.
When there is a vaccination available for COVID-19, do we want our elected political officials against vaccines? Our lives have certainly changed now and we have given up some of our freedoms. Hopefully a COVID-19 vaccine will allow those freedoms to be returned to us. As a society, it is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors who are vulnerable to deadly diseases which can be prevented by recommended immunizations. Do not vote for Jennifer Carlson and keep our community safe and healthy.
