The voters in Montana House District 68 are fortunate to have a quality candidate like Bruce Grubbs running in the Montana primary election. Bruce has served for two terms and is running for his third and final term as the HD68 representative.
I had the privilege of having Bruce as a neighbor across 22nd Street for 25 years and am consistently impressed by his work ethic, compassion, family dedication, and a caring “can-do” attitude toward public service. Bruce has substantial business experience as owner and operator of numerous businesses in Bozeman including retail sales, insurance, financial planning and communications.
Bruce has been extensively involved in Montana public education as he served five terms at three-year terms on the Bozeman District Public School Board (15 years total) as well as serving as the executive director for South West Montana School Services. Bruce distinguished himself in his two terms as the HD68 representative with his ability to work with other people and get quality and practical legislation passed.
Bruce is not motivated by ideology but rather by facilitating useful legislative accomplishments. The voters of Montana House District 68 will be well served by selecting Bruce Grubbs as their legislative representative.
