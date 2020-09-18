Supporting Colette Campbell for HD67 is as much about her support of me as a Montana worker as it is the issues she cares about: a living wage for us, the benefits that a job affords like health care, time off to recreate and enjoy the fruits of our labor and the care for our families through an equitable public education system. It’s also important to remember why the alternative, Jedediah Hinkle, is such a bad choice for Belgrade.
Hinkle was in the Legislature previously before losing in 2018. Hinkle’s record reflects an ugly vision for Montanans. He voted against the health department developing plans to prevent child abuse, against funding for higher education, against pre-K education and against funding to improve safety of Montana’s roads and bridges. He also voted against Medicaid expansion, which provides insurance to 80,000 Montanans and helps keep our rural hospitals in business.
Hinkle’s record is the opposite of what Campbell sees for Montana’s future. The way he’s voted in the past tells us how bad he’d be for HD67.
It matters who represents us in Helena and what vision they have for Montana. We can’t afford even one term from Hinkle. Campbell will be a representative HD67 can be proud of.
