Last Sunday there was a tremendous rally and march in Bozeman against racism and police killing of black and native Americans. On my way home I passed two confederate flags that were prominently displayed. How sick is that! In 2020, after racism and white supremacy has been shown to be a flaw in the society some people feel the need to express their hatred.
If you display that symbol of white supremacy you don't believe in the true meaning of being an American. All people are part of the national fabric. There are no second class citizens.
The Civil War is long over. The period of white supremacy needs to end. All people need to be treated with respect.
Hatred can longer be accepted as freedom of speech. Hate speech is a relic of the past. It is time to put the symbols of white supremacy in museums where they belong. We have to work together to end the most divisive issue that confronts this country.
