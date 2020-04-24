Living in HD61, Jim Hamilton is my representative in the Montana Legislature. Jim responds to my concerns and has my support in the June primary election. For the past two legislative sessions, Jim’s financial skills, experience with the state budget and taxation, and ability to work across the aisle have served our district and the state well.
His work on the appropriations committee contributed to balancing the budget while securing infrastructure funding and expanding access to quality affordable health care, including Medicaid expansion. Due to the coronavirus, Montana is facing financial hardships unlike any we have experienced. As a member of the interim session revenue committee, Jim is working to address these challenges. We need Jim’s thoughtfulness and steadfast leadership more than ever to develop a balanced budget while meeting essential needs of Montanans.
Beyond skills and experience, achieving positive results depends, in part, on relationships established during and between legislative sessions. The relationships Jim has carefully honed will prove invaluable in effectively meeting the tough challenges ahead. Join me in voting to re-elect Jim Hamilton.
