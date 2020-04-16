We need leaders in the state legislature who will work for all Montanans, especially given the unprecedented health and financial challenges we face. Jim Hamilton is just such a person. He’s running in House District 61. Voters will have a chance to support him this June, in the primary. I urge you to give him your vote.
I have been fortunate to serve with Jim for the past two legislative sessions and have come to admire and respect his knowledge and thoughtfulness. He has served on the appropriations (budget) and currently on the revenue (taxes) committees and has provided leadership on both.
Among his many accomplishments, Jim helped make health insurance available to an additional 125,000 Montanans through an expansion of Medicaid, hugely important given the health crisis we face with COVID-19.
When the Legislature meets next in January 2021, we will need informed and capable legislators to tackle a budget that will decline because of COVID-19. Jim will be able to help guide the needed discussions that will ensure Montanans get the services they need while balancing the budget. A vote for Jim will guarantee our state will benefit from his experience and knowledge in the next session.
