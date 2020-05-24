Jim Hamilton has proven to be a reliable progressive Democrat in two terms representing HD61 in the Montana House. He’s an experienced leader in the Legislature whose intelligence and toughness is respected by Republicans as well as his fellow Democrats. He’s just the kind of person HD61 needs in Helena.
Jim’s primary challenger, Brian Close, is running on the false claim that Hamilton is “undermining worker’s pensions.” In fact the opposite is true; Hamilton courageously worked to ensure a secure future for the union pension fund, which is currently dangerously reliant on unrealistic stock market growth assumptions. While Close is an interesting candidate, his qualifications rank a distant second to those of Hamilton.
As a resident of HD61, I’ve followed Hamilton’s entry and service to the Montana Legislature. He’s shown himself to be smart, hard-working and practical minded when tackling tough issues including those involving public lands, health care, education and tax fairness. He can be a team player when it’s called for and stand firm when the other side of the aisle in Helena tries to tear down policies that are good for his district as well as working Montanans.
HD61 has a winner in Jim Hamilton and we need to keep him as our representative.
