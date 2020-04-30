Jim Hamilton has announced his willingness to return to the legislature for a third session representing HD61. We are so privileged to have an individual with Jim’s integrity, intelligence and interpersonal skills represent us in this time of unprecedented social and fiscal challenges.
Jim is a remarkably talented listener. He uses that skill to understand his constituents, including those with whom he might not agree. This approach has led to success and sound compromises to get things done for us all. Hamilton’s background in finance and his keen interest in the nuances of Montana’s budget makes him one of the most informed and influential budget and taxation people in our entire House of Representatives.
Jim is a seasoned veteran of the Helena budget battles, who can best defend the interests of Bozeman’s people, businesses and MSU in the coming session. This is not the time for a greenhorn to be our representative. Let’s send our most skilled, experienced person to Helena in this moment of great need. We should feel very fortunate to be able to vote for Jim Hamilton to represent HD61.
