Jim Hamilton is a seasoned, deeply informed, deeply caring, and most effective representative for House District 61. Jim has immersed himself in taxation issues and policy and grappled with the appropriation decisions which are always so important in governing all of us.
In his four years In the Montana House, he has served on the taxation and appropriations committees. He has been a member of both interim committees created in the last legislative session to study Montana’s existing tax structures and policies, how those policies might be changed to be more equitable and effective, relieve the heavy tax burden on Property owners, and produce revenue from the millions who visit us and use our services every year.
Jim’s opponent in the primary has none, none of these experiences and the knowledge base about Montana tax structure and policies they yield, and would have to start from ground zero to try over time to acquire what Jim has acquired over his four years as the representative of HD 61. This would be a big step backward.
Jim Hamilton should be returned to the Montana House as its Member from House District 61. Please vote to make that happen.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.