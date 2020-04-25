Most sports recognize their outstanding players with special awards.
Gymnastics honors the best “all around” competitors who excel at all four of the sport’s routines.
Politics is not a sport but if it were, I would say HD61 Rep. Jim Hamilton deserves the “all around” award for his service to the citizens of Montana over the last four years.
His intellect, power of persuasion and massive energy along with his keen sense of humor have benefited HD61 folks as well as all Montanans who live in large and small communities across the state.
He has worked tirelessly for decades even before stepping into Montana politics to improve the social, environmental, and financial prosperity of Bozeman, Gallatin County, and the state of Montana.
If you live in HD61 please vote for Jim and ask your friends in the district to support him on the June 2 primary.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.