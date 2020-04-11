Our next Montana legislative session in January of 2021 must deal with the impacts of this health pandemic and its destruction. There has not been a more complicated set of social and economic conditions in our lifetime, for our legislators to factor. We would wisely elect skilled and experienced representation.
Rep. Jim Hamilton currently representing HD 61, is such a person. He has served on taxation and appropriation committees evaluating the full scope of general government service, including K-12 and the university system. He has a finance background.
I have known Jim Hamilton and followed his community service involvement for many years. I am comfortable in praising him as being open-minded, intelligent, fair and principled. He is a person who sorts the problems he faces without the typical partisan rancor one often finds in the political arena.
Please be advised that Jim Hamilton has an opponent in the Democratic primary election, so be sure you vote Jim's name on the mail-ballot to be sent out May 8.
You can depend on Jim Hamilton to seek fairness and balance with a long-term perspective in his decision-making in the Montana House of Representatives.
