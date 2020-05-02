I have truly enjoyed my time serving in the Montana Legislature alongside Jim Hamilton. I encourage the voters of House District 61 to send him back for a third term. In these turbulent times, we need his kills, honesty, and good humor now more than ever.
At his core, Jim is a public servant. He isn’t running again to build a personal legacy or climb a ladder. He serves because he cares about the community around him and wants to put his talents to use for the greater good. Before he was an elected official, Jim was a volunteer firefighter. He is a beloved grandpa, father and husband. If you could see him play with his grandkids, or hear him talk about his wife Sue, you would know exactly the kind of man he is.
Finally, Jim is honest. He sticks up for working families. He fights like hell for public education and fair taxation, and cares deeply for our community. Please vote for Jim Hamilton in the House District 61 Democratic primary.
