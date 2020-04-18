I write to enthusiastically support Jim Hamilton and urge readers to vote for him in the Democratic primary for the Montana Legislature (HD61).
As a private-sector financial advisor, Jim developed the critical skills and experience necessary to help Montana navigate these turbulent economic times.
He also continues to serve as a volunteer firefighter and previously was a teacher. Jim's compassion and dedication to education and educators is reflected in his generous and long-standing support of the Bozeman Public Library.
As a member on both the tax and appropriations committees, he worked across the aisle to expand access to quality, affordable health care for Montanans.
Jim Hamilton has prepared his entire career for this moment. He will act thoughtfully, constructively and fairly in representing our community. Vote Jim Hamilton for our future.
