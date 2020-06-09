Thank you for nominating me as the Democratic nominee in Montana House District 61. The kind words, letters, votes and contributions of supporters have been such a blessing during this chaotic time in our nation. I am grateful to have had the chance to be reminded of the astounding number of friends and allies who reached out to help me during this campaign. Knowing of your presence and trust in me is a cherished gift. Thank you!
As there is no general election opponent in this district in November, I will be serving again as your representative in the 2021 Montana Legislature. This will be an unprecedented legislative session and I know the importance of representing all constituents in this district. As I have done for the last four years, I will continue to listen to feedback from voters of every persuasion and I will spend time with anyone willing to problem-solve fair solutions for the challenges facing Montanans.
To my opponent in the primary, I offer kudos for being willing to jump into the legislative fray. His willingness to serve his community is to be commended. To his supporters, I offer my hand. I will need the valuable help so many of you have to offer. Let’s join together to help Montana reach our common ideals.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.