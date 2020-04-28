Montana’s primary election is right around the corner and I’m writing to encourage those of you in House District 61 to vote for Jim Hamilton. Jim has been our neighbor and friend for the past 10 years. He is a kind and thoughtful neighbor; one you can always call upon in a pinch if you need an extra hand. Jim is generous with his time and has served in leadership roles for community organizations such as the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Rotary Club. He is currently a volunteer fire fighter for the Fort Ellis Fire Department.
Jim has served in two legislative sessions and has a proven track record which I find reassuring in these current days of uncertainty. He scored and average of 97% from the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), supports property tax relief, affordable health care and a fair tax system.
He has 35 years of experience as a financial advisor and combined with serving on the revenue committee, he has the experience and expertise we need in our next legislative session. One of his goals for the next session is to focus on a fair budget and tax system to deliver more services with less money, which is a mission I think we all can agree on.
Please join me in voting for Jim Hamilton for House District 61 in the June primary.
