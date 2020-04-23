I have known Jim Hamilton and closely followed his legislative career since he became my representative in 2016, taking over HD61 from Kathleen Williams.
I know him to be a highly effective and respected leader who has built a solid reputation among legislators of both parties for honesty and integrity and for his wide-ranging and sensible financial insight.
Hamilton has taken on politically difficult issues like tax fairness and ensuring the future of state pension funding; he sponsored legislation to raise taxes on millionaires, and to allow a local option sales tax which could help reduce Bozeman property taxes. He also worked hard to sound the alarm and to fight against extreme budget cuts which have hurt our social services and health care, and he is a strong supporter Medicaid expansion and of our public lands.
His hard work over two legislative sessions has earned him perfect voting records from both Montana Conservation Voters and the Montana Human Rights Network, and a near perfect voting record with Montana’s public employee union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees.
Hamilton has a challenger in the primary, a candidate who has never held elected office and whose campaign has been unnecessarily divisive.
We are in an unprecedented crisis. Getting us out of it is going to require unity and experienced leaders with good intentions like Jim Hamilton.
I urge you to join me in voting for Jim Hamilton for HD 61.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.