Jim Hamilton, HD61 representative in the Montana State Legislature, has proven to be a dedicated public servant and experienced leader. This year he has a challenger and needs your vote in order to serve another term.
I have known Jim since serving with him on the Gallatin Valley Land Trust board of directors. He has always been an active community member as a volunteer firefighter, editorial board member for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and has memberships in many community organizations.
During his years in the Legislature he has developed trusting relationships with representatives across the political spectrum. He has 30 years experience as a financial advisor. This past year he served on both the Revenue Interim Committee and the Legislative Finance Committee. This experience has been helpful for his position on the House Appropriations Committee.
These skills and experience will also be essential in the upcoming session as the Legislature deals with the economic issues resulting from the COVID-19 epidemic.
In the upcoming session Jim will also focus efforts to create an affordable and fair health care system, to fully support public education at all levels, and seek measures to provide property tax relief. He has high ratings from Montana Conservation Voters and the Montana Human Rights Network.
In short: Experience, knowledge and trust count. If you live in HD61, vote for Jim Hamilton in the Democratic primary.
