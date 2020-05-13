We have known Jim Hamilton for over 25 years in several capacities, including professional, personal and as a volunteer fire-fighter at Fort Ellis Fire Department. We are delighted that Jim is running for another term as House Representative (HD61). Campaigning during a pandemic has many challenges and is especially difficult for someone like Jim, who absolutely excels at communicating and interpersonal relationships. For those of you who have not had the pleasure of meeting Jim in person due to recent social-distancing constraints, we would like to share with you the kind of person Jim is and why we have so much confidence in his representation.
We have found Jim to be an excellent communicator who is more interested in listening than talking and is always willing to acknowledge, understand and appreciate perspectives that may differ from his own. He has a keen eye for detail, while still able keep an eye on the big picture. Jim also has a great sense of humor and conversations with him are always interesting, productive and entertaining.
Jim’s passion for community service is equally matched by his business savvy and common sense. He has many of the great characteristics of Montanans: he deeply cares about people, our natural resources, and ensuring a sustainable economy for future generations. His years as a financial advisor are a huge asset to HD61, as well as to the rest of the state.
Jim’s campaign statement is spot-on: We know him. We trust him. He tells the truth.
Ballots will be arriving in your mailbox soon - please join us in re-electing Jim Hamilton to Montana’s House District 61.
