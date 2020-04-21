In light of the impact of the coronavirus on our economy, choosing the right candidate to represent us in the Montana State Legislature is critical. Jim Hamilton is that candidate in the upcoming primary election on June 2.
Jim Hamilton is running for his third term in the Montana State House of Representatives, District 61. Jim has a background of six years as a teacher, and 35 years as a financial advisor. He has served on legislative committees on budget, as well as taxation. His reputation as a private financial advisor, plus his service on these finance committees, gives him excellent credentials, as the Legislature confronts the sobering task of dealing with the upcoming changes in state revenue. For state retirees, Jim has supported safeguards for retirement benefits, by placing them on a more sound and resilient footing. It is notable that he received a 97% approval rating from the Montana Federation of Public Employees in the 2019 session.
We can vote with confidence, and with relief, that we have the opportunity to elect Jim Hamilton to represent us in the upcoming legislative session.
