Past behavior is a predictor of future behavior. In particular, today’s politicians display all sorts of behaviors, some worth admiring, and others not so much. Rep. Jim Hamilton is one who is very worthy of admiring.
Jim currently represents HD61 and is running for a third term. His intelligence, integrity, truthfulness, and broad-based financial background blend well with his keen ability to listen to find common ground among legislators and constituents alike to achieve results.
The 2021 legislative session will require thoughtful actions to address the pandemic-driven, never seen before economic and social conditions affecting all Montanans. All the more reason to admire and elect someone as wise, skilled, experienced and especially capable as Jim Hamilton for HD61.
