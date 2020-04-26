The world we live in today is upside-down in so many ways, which is why I’m grateful that we still have people who bring strong leadership skills to public office. Jim Hamilton (House District 61) is one of those rare people who is truly motivated by how to help all Montanans.
He is thoughtful, considerate and able to work collaboratively with people from across the political spectrum in pursuit of the common good. Returning Jim to the state House will help ensure that there is one more person in the Legislature who knows how to get things done and not get stuck in endless ideological arguments. That’s why I’m voting for Jim Hamilton on June 2 in the primary.
