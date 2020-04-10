In these uncertain and difficult times, Montana needs to send steady and experienced leaders to the Legislature.
Jim Hamilton, who is running for his third term in Bozeman's House District 61, is that candidate.
Jim has a strong voting record on many issues that directly affect our quality of life here in the Gallatin Valley: affordable, accessible health care; clean air and water; and, property tax relief among them.
Jim has valuable expertise in the complex and demanding issues relating to state budget and taxation policy.
In the last few sessions, Jim scored an impressive average of 97% from the Montana Federation of Public Employees [MFPE] on his votes in support of teachers, public education and state employees.
As a fellow legislator, I know first-hand that Jim is one of the hardest-working of our state representatives. Jim has integrity, and is a powerful voice for the citizens of Bozeman and the Treasure State.
In the primary this June, vote for Rep. Jim Hamilton as the democratic candidate for House District 61.
