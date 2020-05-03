I am writing to support Bruce Grubbs for HD68. My name is Ken Burger and I own Cosmic Pizza in Bozeman and Belgrade. Bruce has been a friend and colleague for over 20 years.
He was instrumental in assisting me navigate the interesting Montana liquor laws when I decided to open the new Belgrade location. In moving the restaurant beer and wine license to Belgrade, there were many unexpected hoops to maneuver through. The first person I thought to call was Bruce Grubbs.
He was a great advocate for me and others dealing with the new liquor license laws during the 2019 legislative session, and definitely assisted in making the new Belgrade location a reality. Bruce is a great conduit for the business community in our district. He has been a business owner for many years, and understands the challenges associated with running small business. I am an independent voter and always vote my conscience on issues and on those that have chosen to run for office. That is why I support Bruce Grubbs for HD68. Thank you.
