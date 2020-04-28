For voters in House District 68 I encourage you to support and vote for Bruce Grubbs. I have known Bruce for many years and have served with him on the Bozeman School Board for several years giving me an opportunity to see how Bruce listens and discusses issues to make a final decision.
The fundamental element that factors into the way Bruce makes decisions is his commitment to people and what is in the best interest to the largest number of people. He has done an excellent job in the Legislature for the past two terms and his commitment to his constituents, the people of Gallatin County, and the state has not wavered.
Given the current issue with the coronavirus affecting individuals health and well-being, including jobs and financial security, it will be critical to have individuals in the Legislature that are common sense thinkers, listen to their constituents, and make the hard decisions that are in the best interest of the people of their district and the state. Bruce Grubbs will do exactly that. Please seriously consider Bruce Grubbs for HD68.
