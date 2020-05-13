Bruce Grubbs is a candidate for HD68. Vote for him. It’s that simple. He’s one of the good guys.
I’ve known him as a personal friend and business partner for nearly 30 years. Bruce has always shown nothing but the highest regard for his fellow man, honesty, integrity, all of the good stuff that you want in Helena. Besides serving for years (no pay) for the Bozeman School board, he’s served our community in countless other ways. Junior Achievement and the chamber of commerce come to mind.
And believe it or not, in this day and age he’s shown he’s able to reach across the aisle and reach agreement to further progress in our state. I’m proud to call Bruce my friend.
