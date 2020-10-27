Support Local Journalism


I am a United States Air Force veteran and continue to serve my country protecting our public lands. I was horrified to learn that Austin Knudsen, who is running for attorney general, is preventing access to a veteran’s park in his hometown of Culbertson.

The park is owned by the local American Legion Post and for generations veterans and the public alike have used a legal right-of-way to access the park. Knudsen has now illegally closed off this access, placing his personal interests above those of the public, while also sending a clear message to veterans like me how he truly feels about our armed forces.

Raph Graybill, who is running against Knudsen, has outlined a pro-access platform for public lands. He has posted a comprehensive plan on his website that outlines the steps he would take to ensure that all Montanans can access these publics lands to hunt, fish, and recreate.

This is a glaring example of how different Graybill and Knudsen are both in their respect for veterans and their understanding of how important public lands are to Montana. I will be voting for Graybill, who will stand up for our veterans and our public lands.

Kyle Meakins

Livingston

