I am delighted to vote for Raph Graybill for attorney general and hope you will consider giving him your vote too.
Raph Graybill has a strong upbringing and a loving and supportive family behind him. I’ve known Raph’s parents, former Bishop Jessica Crist and Turner Graybill, for about a decade and served with former Bishop Crist on the council of MAC, the Montana Association of Christians. Raph and his wife Marisa, a math educator, are not only engaged, loving parents to their daughter, Genevieve, they are also passionate about all Montana’s children.
I’ve spoken with Raph about ending childhood hunger in Montana, access to clean water, and other community building issues that honor all Montanans. These conversations led me to watch his legal career with great interest. Raph has demonstrated, as Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel, that he has the courtroom experience to serve effectively as attorney general. Bullock trusted Raph to stand up for our public lands and our state’s natural beauty when they were threatened for development by special interest groups.
As a member of a guest ranching family that employs Montanans and showcases Montana’s wild places, I cheered when he won a landmark case protecting these places forever.
As a retired interfaith hospital chaplain, who continues to provide spiritual care to folks experiencing health setbacks, I am proud to support a candidate who has a well-crafted plan to protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions and hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for price gouging. This is especially important at a time when Montanans vitally need access to health care services.
I trust Raph, and I’m confident that he will faithfully serve the interests of all Montanans as attorney general. I wholeheartedly commend him as Montana’s next attorney general.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.