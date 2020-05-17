We get to elect Raph Graybill to be our next attorney general. This opportunity alone is enough to VOTE!
Attorney general is Montana’s top lawyer. Attorneys general fight to lower prescription drug costs. Attorneys general set the priorities for criminal justice. Attorneys general implement public land, natural resource, and climate change policy. Attorneys general protect consumers. Gov. Bullock once served as attorney general, and fought the most successful battle against dark money in politics.
A visionary attorney general can implement great progressive policy. Raph Graybill will lead and bring progressive values to justice as attorney general. Raph Graybill will be a visionary attorney general.
Raph’s family has long been dedicated to justice in Montana. Raph continues this legacy with his hard work graduating from Columbia University and Yale Law School, becoming a Rhodes Scholar, and now serving as legal counsel to Gov. Bullock. Raph’s resume is a proud example of the exceptional talent of Montana’s sons and daughters. I am grateful that Montana will benefit from Raph’s talent. Raph is the future of Montana leadership.
Raph Graybill is one of the best candidates on this primary ballot. I am excited to vote for Raph Graybill. I hope you join me.
