I encourage all voters to cast their ballots for Raph Graybill, Democratic candidate for Montana attorney general.
Raph has remarkable legal talents which will well serve the interests of Montana. Raph, educated in Montana’s public schools, comes from deep roots in our state—his grandfather, Leo Graybill, was president of the Montana Constitutional Convention in 1972. Raph currendy serves as Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel, an important position that has given Raph unmatched experience and perspective to serve as our state’s next Attorney General.
Raph was recentiy endorsed by the Montana Conservation Voters—for good reasons. Last fall, Raph, representing Gov. Bullock, secured a significant victory in the Montana Supreme Court on a long-negotiated conservation easement in eastern Montana. The conservation project had been stymied by the political maneuvering of members of the Montana Land Board. Raph’s victory, on behalf of the governor, was a tremendous win for Montana—it preserves significant open space for the people of Montana while allowing a ranching family to preserve their ranch.
I’ve worked next to Raph in high-stakes litigation on behalf of the public. He’s smart, tough, creative, and a committed advocate—exactly what Montanans need in their next attorney general. He will diligently pursue issues important to the people, issues such as fighting the opioid epidemic, holding big pharma accountable, and otherwise protecting Montanans.
Raph’s credentials are impeccable. He is a graduate of the Yale Law School and of Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.
With so much at stake in our state, we could hardly find a better person for this position.
