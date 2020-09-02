I support Raph Graybill to be Montana’s next attorney general. Why? Because he is the best qualified candidate. The attorney general serves as chief lawyer and law enforcement officer for the state. Graybill has work experience as both an attorney and a police officer. His opponent Austin Knudsen does not.
Graybill has argued cases on behalf of Montana before the U.S. Supreme Court, Montana Supreme Court, and U.S. District Court. Knudsen lacks this critical experience.
Graybill has successfully defended Montana’s public lands legacy and the public’s right to know the sources of “dark money” in political campaigns. Knudsen has fought against these principles.
Graybill will defend the people’s right to access quality, affordable health care. Knudsen has worked vigorously to block Medicaid expansion, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and eliminate coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Graybill supports the funding of vital programs within Montana’s lead law enforcement agency, the Department of Justice (DOJ). Knudsen wants to gut the DOJ budget needed to operate an effective State Crime Lab, Highway Patrol, and Montana Law Enforcement Academy where local police get their “basic training.”
Both Graybill and Knudsen are fifth-generation Montanans. Their similarities stop there. The choice for me is clear. Vote Raph Graybill for attorney general.
