It would be a grave mistake to halt funding and disengage from the World Health Organization (WHO), flawed though it is. First, we need a global coalition to defeat the pandemic. Second, withdrawing from leadership roles in any global institution creates tremendous opportunities for rivals like China to push opposing views.
We’re not in this alone and shouldn’t act like it. Isolationists who doubt that overseas issues affect them personally need only consider that the shockwaves threatening our health, livelihood, and economic wellbeing were sparked just months ago by the proximity of a few human beings and exotic wildlife on the other side of the globe.
The president says we’re at “war,” but casting aside the WHO is like breaking with NATO in the midst of conflict with Russia. As a veteran, I know first-hand that America’s military strength rests on close alliances. Just as we rely on partnerships to dominate the battlefield, we must work closely with others to vanquish this microbe. We delude ourselves and are ignorant of basic science if we think solo action will prevail.
This is not the last global health issue. The virus will likely resurge and a new pandemic could arrive tomorrow. We can’t invent some ad hoc global infrastructure, especially without buy-in from other nations. Doing so risks expending scarce resources in an inefficient, fragmentary, and even unproductive manner.
Finally, each time we reduce participation in or funding to an international body, we create a vacuum that Russia and China happily fill, providing them a propaganda coup of our own making that allows them to increase their influence over other nations’ policies, ideologies, and world views.
Is the WHO flawed? Yes. Should we insist on reform? Yes. But we can’t fix it from outside and are incapable of creating a functioning, parallel structure.
