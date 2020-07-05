I have disagreed with diminishing the abilities of all police working to keep justice alive and caring for us. Growing up in the Bronx, with black and white policemen’s children, was my first connection with pleasant, helpful police.
Police properly trained and assigned (Bozeman police are good examples) with diminished ability to keep us safe, make little sense. Those properly chosen and properly trained, are needed.
Not growing up near a heavily black community, my connection was in sports - with Blacks, Hispanics and unknown races.
Later, I was in politics with many Blacks, one, Mickey Leland, my best friend for many years. Being the only white guy in the law college (no degree) I began hearing stories of misguided police. I hadn’t witnessed nor experienced those horrors of which I was then apprised: Anti-black cops assaulting, injuring, imprisoning, even killing Blacks they encounter.
I’ve been told the excessive critical resources from which Black and brown communities were denied, are wanted to be taken from the police along with ending their excessive budgets and directing funds to critical and neglected Black and brown communities.
With this knowledge, I gratefully thank and absorb the position of those who opened my eyes.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.