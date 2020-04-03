In response to Mr. William Pound's letter to the editor dated March 27, I find it hysterical that Mr. Pound may think that anyone or anything is "biased against the GOP." I apologize, but the "gang of Putin" or the GOP, has earned the pejorative salvos directed at them and then some. Bias is a Republican prerequisite, as is hypocrisy. Did you follow the impeachment trial? Have you heard the majority leader basically say that he takes great pride in being "America's No. 1 obstructionist?" Can you recognize the "alternative facts?"
The GOP has earned every ounce of disrespect that they get from the press and all patriotic Americans. We the people, who care about this country, give it graciously as well. We see their seditious conspiracy emboldened by a Trumpian bombastic attack on our Constitution and democracy. Unfortunately, as most of the Republican constituents, Mr. Pound's gaslight is lit and glowing like the Trump Tower golden letters.
The only real bias spews out of the GOP and its mercenaries at Faux News. Their weapons includes the pathological tools of projection, what aboutism and victimhood which have devastated every and any attempt at truth they try and put forth. Truth is not the super power of the GOP. It seems that Mr. Pound has used those same tools without citation. Do you really think the media is biased against the GOP for no reason? If so, turn off the gas, and change the channel. The truth will be known. We can only hope elections still have a consequence.
