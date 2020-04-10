With April 1 now here, we must provide immediate housing relief for the tens of thousands of service workers most at risk during the crisis. Please join me in calling on Gov. Bullock to take emergency action to suspend rent and mortgage payments.
Our service workers are the largest and lowest paid group in the state. Many have no health insurance, or have lost it along with their jobs. Those we now call “essential” are putting their lives on the line to meet our daily needs. Given current unemployment, it’s likely that 10,000 or more are already short on rent.
The president has protected the vast majority of homeowners from eviction or foreclosure and offered up to a year of forbearance. Private banks are following suit. Renters have no such protection.
To be clear, this is the reasonable choice. It would secure the essential requirement for “flattening the curve:" having a home to stay in. It would shift the burden to where it is most easily borne: the largest financial institutions. And it would amount to a temporary 30% raise (or more) for thousands of poor Montanans with little savings, at risk of losing their home, their job, and their health care.
Every major industry group has called for renter protections. Thousands have signed petitions across the state. We must follow their lead. Federal aid is coming too little too late for many, and the governor’s mandate only delays the inevitable for those struggling. Let’s do the Montana thing and keep our neighbors safe in their homes during this trying time.
