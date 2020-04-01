I watched the governor's daily news cast today. I was forced to because my tv channel interrupted what I was watching! By taking advantage of free coverage, because a Democrat never wastes a crisis, especially during an election year, he gets free TV all over the state. I believe he has finally pushed his toes just over the line set by the Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment: "Government shall make no law prohibiting the right of the people peaceably to assemble."
I am to stay in my house except for certain priority travel (who gets to make that distinction?) like to get food, or go to the hospital or pharmacy. Are the sheriff, police or highway patrol going to pull me over for going to the store for a pack of corn seeds. Need them to plant my garden! What if I and 10 of my friends want to stand in front of the courthouse and have a cigar? Or talk about the novel "1984," by George Orwell? That and the Constitution make for good reading in this climate of repression. What's next, calling for martial law?
