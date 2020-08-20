I’d like to thank Gov. Bullock for finding an in-state solution to the COVID-19 testing problem that's growing across the nation.
Recently, Gov. Bullock announced a new partnership with Montana State University. They’ll be taking on some of the testing load that our state’s main testing provider can’t handle with the surge in cases across the country. More tests mean we can get a better grasp on the pandemic and keep people around our state safe — particularly the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and others that are most vulnerable to the virus. My husband and many friends are in this group of people needing protection.
Since he first took office, Gov. Bullock has worked hard to find solutions to problems across our state. I’m grateful for his strong leadership and problem solving ability. He has skillfully steered our state through this pandemic at a time when other states are in far worse positions.
I know that Gov. Bullock will keep working to find creative solutions for Montanans when he gets to the Senate. I believe his interest will be what is best for all Montanans first and foremost. That’s why he has my vote.
