I want to thank Gov. Bullock for taking the hard, but necessary steps to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19.
We are in scary times and there are many unknowns. It is known that social distancing and staying at home helps to protect those who are most vulnerable in our community. I appreciate all who are wearing masks when I find that I must go out. I live in a household with four people and all of us are at high-risk of getting and having complications from COVID-19.
We should all be wearing masks to protect our “essential” employees and each other. I watch the news with horror as more and more people are dying across this county. We are losing many talented, knowledgeable professionals. Many are grieving from those who did not have to die.
This did not have to happen. President Trump’s inept actions in light of this pandemic is why most of the country is sheltering at home. Again, thank you Gov. Bullock for being a true leader and taking the actions to protect us Montanans.
