President Donald Trump announced on August 8 of this year that he is ordering the federal government to cease collecting Social Security payroll taxes for the majority of workers for the rest of the year. He has also said that if he wins another term as president he intends to make this change permanent. That move would quickly gut the Social Security trust fund and end the most successful government program in U.S. history. For those of us who like to eat every day and sleep indoors this is very bad news.
Greg Gianforte has also expressed the view there is no need for Social Security or health care; we can work for 600 years. Steve Daines seems to be on the same page regarding health care.
When we receive our mail ballots next month, it would be wise for every Montanan to reject Trump’s sycophants Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale. If you’re a billionaire, Daines and Gianforte will be looking out for you; for the rest of us, not so much. And carpetbagger Matt Rosendale looks out for no one but himself.
