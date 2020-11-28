To the state Republican legislative caucus,
You were elected to serve the people of Montana. You attest to possessing a certain level of intelligence affording you the capability to lead our state. Yet, your recent behavior toward wearing masks and practicing social distancing only demonstrates your profound ignorance and lack of any respect and concern for the well-being and health of the people you represent, especially health care workers who are working tirelessly risking their own health to care for COVID/non-COVID patients. Your behavior is shameful! Your arrogance and callous disregard are telling.
