If I have learned anything the last four years it is how peer pressure makes people do the dumbest things. For example, many Republican state legislators showed up at the Capitol without masks even though similar actions by Trump’s supporters landed several people in the hospital, and even killed Herman Cain. Do Montana’s Republicans think they can do business when fellow legislators and staff are in the hospital or under quarantine?
These Republicans may think they are independent minded, but in fact they are acting like insecure middle schoolers that are afraid other people will make fun of them for wearing a mask. It’s just a mask. Grow up and stop endangering the responsible people who are trying to do their job.
