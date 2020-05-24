I recently ran across an article on the common characteristics of psychopaths.
The YPI measures the following personality traits: sense of grandiosity, lying, manipulation, callous nature, no remorse, insincere charm, unemotional, thrill-seeking, impulsiveness, and irresponsible nature.
Sound like anyone we know?
Thirteen thousand-plus lies and more than 95,000 American COVID-19 deaths later, it’s apparent to anyone not wearing an N95 mask over their eyes, not their mouths, that Donald Trump has never cared for anyone but himself. He’s cheated on wives, on taxes and on business associates, defrauded students at a fake university, and embezzled from his own so-called charity organization, being fined $25M for the fake university and $2M for the charity swindle (apparently he had help from his kids in the latter, the apples seemingly not falling very far from that corrupt tree!).
At least 25 women have made sexual-impropriety or sexual-assault allegations, and he is known to have paid hush money for at least two of his affairs - $130,000 to Stormy Daniels - through his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, now in federal prison. Trump’s lies and incompetence are getting thousands of Americans killed, but he’s only worried about how that affects his poll numbers.
Thousands of mental-health experts have signed on to attest to his mental illness, the danger to us all of his remaining in the White House one moment longer than necessary, and recommended his removal at the earliest possible date. Because of his Senate GOP sycophants, that won’t be until November. They benefit too much from his presidency, while privately agreeing that he’s a loon and buffoon, and elected Republicans apparently lack the moral fiber to be ashamed of their collusion. But the rest of us should “Remember in November.”
